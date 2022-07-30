Entertainment

Reversible wool coat to signed bat: Ranveer Singh's unusual possessions

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 30, 2022

Take a look at some of the unusual things owned by Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh isn't for the weak-hearted. His recent photoshoot is proof. Naked or not, he has a permanent place in the limelight. And if you check out his outrageous collection of costly unusual things, it will make you swoon. Known for his quirky style, Singh is also a proud owner of things you can only dream of owning someday. Let's see five of them.

#1 Shoes worth Rs. 60 lakh!

Singh is one of the most iconic fashionistas that India has ever seen. Be it funky, formal, or traditional, the actor has effortlessly aced every style. Among the huge list of extravagant things, he also owns hundreds of shoes. From Louis Vuitton ankle-length shoes worth Rs. 1.45L to Yeezy Foam Runner costing Rs. 1.34L, Singh's collection of shoes is reportedly worth Rs. 60 lakh!

#2 Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch worth Rs. 2.1cr

The Padmaavat actor is a big fan of expensive things. Out of many of his collections of luxurious, designer watches, a diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 is the most expensive one. Studded with tiny diamonds, the price of the watch is around Rs. 2.1 crore. Apparently, it is one of the rarest watches from the elite brand.

#3 Gucci reversible wool coat

Very often, Singh is spotted by the paparazzi covered in Gucci top to bottom. And, he is often seen wearing the luxurious reversible wool coat from the brand, be it at the airport or at a cricket stadium. Coming from a luxury brand, its price might surprise you. The Gucci coat is priced at a mere Rs. 3 lakh.

#4 Vintage Ariel motorcycle featured in 'Lootera'

It's very rare to find a vintage Ariel motorcycle in India. Ranveer is the owner of one of the very few British Ariel vintage bikes. Apparently, there are only three or four Ariel motorcycles in India. In his 2013 film Lootera, he rode on this bike. Later, the two-wheeler, worth Rs. 7L, was gifted to him by the makers as a token of love.

#5 Cricket bat signed by Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram, Vivian Richards

During the promotion of his recently released biographical drama 83, Singh reportedly purchased a cricket bat from an auction. It was signed by legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram, and Vivian "Viv" Richards and it cost him Rs. 1.75 lakh. The actor allegedly made the highest bid during the auction and made sure that he was the one to take the bat home.