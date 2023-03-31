Entertainment

Box office: Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai Part 1' to reap havoc

Vetrimaaran is one of the most acclaimed directors of Tamil cinema. His recently released film Viduthalai Part 1 has been in the buzz for a long time and it was released in theaters on Friday. The film has been receiving positive responses from critics and viewers and as per trade analysts, the film is set to reap havoc at the Tamil box office.

As per Ormax Media, the film is set to earn Rs. 2.5 crore alone in Tamil Nadu on the first day. As the buzz is quite high for the Visanarai director, it will rule the box office. The story revolves around police brutality and this film is a period drama. The cast includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Bhavani Sre, among others.

