Box office: Dhanush's 'Vaathi'/'Sir' minting money globally

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 05:10 pm 1 min read

'Vaathi' box office collection

Dhanush's Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) has been performing well at the box office. The bilingual film is an education-oriented period drama and it has raked in good figures at the box office. The critics have also praised the film, especially the actor's performance. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the collection and revealed that the film has earned more than Rs. 47 crore, globally.

Domestic box office collection and the story of the film

As per Sacnilk, the project has minted Rs. 33.35 crore at the domestic box office on the first weekend. In the southern states, the film is pitted against Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and it has emerged victorious after the first weekend. The story revolves around a young man who fights against the privatization of education. It has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

. @dhanushkraja 's #Vaathi / #SIRMovie has grossed ₹ 47 Crs+ at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 20, 2023