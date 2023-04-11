Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' to hold the fort firmly

Ajay Devgn is one of the most clever minds in Bollywood. He knows the number game too well which helps him to strike the box office chord perfectly. His recent release Bholaa has been earning decently at the box office. The film raked in a good amount on the weekend since there were no big Bollywood releases. As per trends, it will do well.

Makers aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Monday which is roughly a 60% drop from Sunday's Rs. 4.9 crore. Considering a weekday, the collection is decent. Overall, it earned Rs. 74.29 crore. The Devgn directorial also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo.

