Entertainment

Jeremy Renner makes appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with cane

Jeremy Renner makes appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with cane

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 11, 2023, 10:26 am 2 min read

Actor Jeremy Renner made an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Host called him 'the toughest avenger'

Jeremy Renner is "indestructible and the toughest Avenger." This is how American TV host Jimmy Kimmel introduced Renner when he appeared on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. Following his near-fatal snowplow accident in January, the 52-year-old actor walked onto the set with the support of a cane. Earlier, Renner described the enormity of his injuries during a special interview with Diane Sawyer.

Why does this story matter?

Renner kicked off his new year on a scary note.

On New Year's Eve, the Mayor of Kingstown actor was hospitalized after sustaining several injuries while plowing snow in Nevada.

Apparently in the accident, he broke over 30 bones.

In the past three months, the Academy Award-nominated actor shared several updates about his recovery efforts on his social media handles.

Renner even grooved a little

During the interview, Kimmel stated, "If there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that's settled now. Forget Chris Hemsworth, it's you [Renner] you're the guy." Fans cheered the loudest seeing Renner walking on his legs and even grooving a little while making an entry on the show. Kimmel quipped, "Was this a publicity stunt?" to which Renner replied, "Absolutely."

Check out this clip from the show

Renner shared the horrific details on 'The Diane Swayer Show'

"If I was there on my own, it would have been a horrible way to die," stated Renner in the interview with Sawyer. He further jokingly stated, "You should be inside the vehicle when you're operating it. It's like driving a car with your foot outside." He also noted, "It is what it was, and it was my mistake. I paid for it."

What exactly happened during the incident?

In an attempt to save his nephew from being hit by a snow-removal tractor, the Hawkeye actor got pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Eve. According to Variety, "Renner had used the snowplow to tow his nephew's truck out of the snow, and after getting out without setting the brake, he attempted to stop the six-tonne plow sliding toward his nephew."

His Instagram post from the time of the accident

Instagram post A post shared by jeremyrenner on April 11, 2023 at 9:51 am IST