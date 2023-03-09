Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 08:41 pm 1 min read

A new poster of Disney's upcoming musical fantasy film, The Little Mermaid, has been released. Along with it, an announcement video revealed the film's trailer would be released during the upcoming Academy Awards 2023 ceremony. Slated to release on May 26, it is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name and is loosely based on the eponymous 1837 fairytale.

More about upcoming film

The upcoming film is helmed is by Rob Marshall, and the cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Lorena Andrea, among others. It is primarily bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and Lucamar Productions. The story is penned by Marshall, David Magee, and John DeLuca. The project has slowly started picking up the buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

Take a look at the announcement clip

This Sunday, don't miss the world premiere of the all-new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid during the #Oscars at 8e/5p on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UzlE9MsCys — The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) March 8, 2023