Michelle Yeoh might have violated Oscar rules; Academy's response awaited

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 07:28 pm 1 min read

Michelle Yeoh might have violated this Oscar rule ahead of awards ceremony

Actor Michelle Yeoh needs no introduction, and her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) awed viewers worldwide and even earned her an Oscar nomination. Ahead of the Academy Awards 2023 ceremony on Sunday, however, Yeoh might have violated a crucial rule. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared an article allegedly highlighting the lack of diversity in the Best Actress Oscar nominations.

Which rule did Yeoh violate?

Yeoh shared Radhika Seth's Vogue article—which mentioned the alleged lack of diversity and named one of the Best Actress nominees: Cate Blanchett (Tar)—and received massive backlash. Though the Academy has not commented yet, she might have violated its Rule No. 11—References to Other Nominees"—Part B of which reads, "In particular, any tactic that singles out 'the competition' by name or title is expressly forbidden."

Yeoh posted this excerpt from 'Vogue' article in now-deleted post

michelle posting this 😭 i’m tired of this narrative of “cate blanchett has two oscars so she doesn’t need a third one” pic.twitter.com/jxvKM0mBpg — Vál (@filmval_) March 7, 2023