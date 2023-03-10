Entertainment

Academy Awards 2023: When, where to watch ceremony in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 12:04 pm 1 min read

Streaming details of Oscars 2023

Cinephiles around the world are gearing up for the most prestigious award ceremony. Yes, the 95th Academy Awards is around the corner and Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading with 11 nominations. As we groove to RRR's Naatu Naatu and drool over Cate Blanchett's Tar, let's check out when and where to watch the coveted award ceremony live.

Oscars will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and in India we can watch the event live on March 13 at 5:30am. As Indians will glue to their streaming devices in the wee hours of Monday, the ceremony will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar. It will also be broadcast on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV.

India at 95th Oscars

Indian fans will root for RRR, Elephant Whisperers, and All That Breathes at the Oscars. Apart from the Indian nominees, Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters at the Oscars, making her the third Indian to do so. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform Naatu Naatu live. Let's hope India has a great award haul at Oscars 2023.