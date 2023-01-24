Entertainment

Oscars 2023: India's 'Naatu Naatu,' 'The Elephant Whisperers' bag nominations

Oscars 2023: India's 'Naatu Naatu,' 'The Elephant Whisperers' bag nominations

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 24, 2023, 07:34 pm 2 min read

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged an Oscar nomination in the original score category for 'Naatu Naatu'

The much-awaited final list of nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards or the Oscars 2023 was announced on Tuesday evening (IST). The nominations were announced by actor-producer Riz Ahmed and M3GAN actor Allison Williams. India had a total of four films that were shortlisted for nominations, out of which two films - RRR and The Elephant Whisperers have cut through the final nominations.

'Naatu Naatu' grabbed a spot in the nominations

After winning it big at the Golden Globes Award, SS Rajamouli's RRR cut through the final nominations at the Oscars 2023. While Chhello Show was sent as India's official entry to the Oscars, RRR was submitted by Rajamouli. The film has bagged a nomination in the Original Score category for Naatu Naatu, a song that features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

'The Elephant Whisperers' made it into documentary short category

In another proud moment for India, Kartiki Gonsalves's The Elephant Whisperers also made it through the final list of nominations for the Oscars 2023. The Netflix documentary is based on the lives of a Tamil Nadu couple who raise and take care of baby elephants Raghu and Ammu as their own children and it was shot at the state's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Best Actor and Best Actress

Best Actor: Austin Butler for Elvis Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser for The Whale Paul Mescal for Aftersun Bill Nighy for Living Best Actress: Cate Blanchett for Tár Viola Davis for The Woman King Ana de Armas for Blonde Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Check out the 10 Best Picture nominees

Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick Elvis Tár The Banshees of Inisherin The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water All Quiet on the Western Front Triangle of Sadness Women Talking