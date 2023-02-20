Entertainment

'I'll never retire': SRK's #AskSRK comment wins hearts

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 04:39 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan made a witty remark on his retirement

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his comeback film Pathaan and gearing up for two more releases—Jawan and Dunki. The superstar is known for his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter and fans love his witty remarks. Earlier on Monday, he replied to a user who asked, "Who will be the next big thing in (Bollywood) after you retire?? (You're) the best."

Khan's never-say-die attitude toward acting

The King of Romance is now a bonafide action hero. He replied to the tweet saying, "I will never retire from acting...I will have to be fired...and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!" He has always pushed his capabilities and has emerged victorious and cinephiles like us really wish that he never retires. Fans are bracing themselves for his upcoming films.

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023