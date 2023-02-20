Entertainment

Legendary manga artist Leiji Matsumoto passes away aged 85

Legendary manga artist Leiji Matsumoto passes away aged 85

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 02:28 pm 1 min read

Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto has passed away at 85

Leiji Matsumoto, acclaimed Japanese manga and anime creator breathed his last on February 13 and passed away aged 85. He died of heart failure and his funeral service was attended by close family members. Matsumoto's office confirmed the news on Monday. His wife Miyako Maki was the chief mourner. As the news broke, fans paid tribute to the creator on social media.

Matsumoto suffered a stroke in 2019

Matsumoto was not keeping fine since 2019. He was hospitalized in Italy in 2019 after suffering a stroke. Matsumoto became a manga artist while studying in school. His notable works include Queen Emeraldas, Galaxy Express 999, and Space Pirate Captain Harlock among others. His works inspired many animes. He has been awarded with the Order of the Sacred Treasure and Gold Rays with Rosette.

Twitter Post

We were saddened to hear of the recent passing of Leiji Matsumoto, one of the greats of anime & manga. The list of what he created can feel almost endless, from Galaxy Express 999, Captain Harlock, to Space Battleship Yamato (Star Blazers.)



His work will continue to be loved. pic.twitter.com/E76leH7Gj5 — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) February 20, 2023