Entertainment

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna's funeral scheduled for today in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna's funeral scheduled for today in Hyderabad

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 20, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna's funeral will be held in Hyderabad today. May he rest in peace

The funeral of Telugu actor Taraka Ratna, who passed away on Saturday after being critically ill for several weeks, will be held on Monday in Hyderabad. His mortal remains reached his home on Sunday. He was the grandson of actor and ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Luminaries from the South Indian film fraternity and politics are expected to pay their last respects.

Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest last month

Ratna collapsed after the launch event of the Yuvagalam padayatra of his cousin and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, last month. Per reports, he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was initially rushed to a private Kuppam hospital and later moved to a Bengaluru hospital, where his condition gradually deteriorated. He was 39.

What happens during cardiac arrest?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm. Breathing stops. The person becomes unconscious. Without immediate treatment, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death." However, sometimes, timely CPR can save lives.

Meanwhile, Ratna's wife Alekhya has fallen ill

Per recent reports, the tragedy has left Ratna's wife Alekhya understandably devastated. Going by a report in Pinkvilla, "She fell ill and is currently in a lethargic state as she has not eaten anything in the last two days while taking care of their two daughters and a son." They had tied the knot in 2012 at a temple against Ratna's family's consent.

Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, among others mourned his demise

Several celebrities visited Ratna's home to offer their condolences, while others prayed for him on social media. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was spotted outside his home while surrounded by an uncontrollable crowd. Megastar Chiranjeevi also visited Ratna's home to offer strength and support to the bereaved family. Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Akhil Akkineni, among several others, condoled his untimely passing.

Balakrishna arrived to pay his respects

Take a quick look at Ratna's career

Ratna followed suit after his family members and forayed into films in 2003 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He subsequently worked in several other films such as Amaravathi, Taarak, Yuva Rathna, Badradri Ramudu, Evaru, and No. He reportedly also had plans of contesting in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly Elections, slated for next year. He was RRR star Jr. NTR's paternal cousin.