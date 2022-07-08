Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at while giving speech
Japan's former Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe has been shot at while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. He was taken to hospital after a sound of a gunshot was heard at the time of Abe's speech. A male suspect was detained at the scene, the public broadcaster said.
Kyodo News said the former premier appeared to be in cardiac arrest and was not conscious while being taken to the hospital. Japan's longest-serving PM was shot at around 11.30 am (8.29 am IST) on Friday. The police said that Abe was shot from behind with a shotgun.
