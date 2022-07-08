World

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at while giving speech

Jul 08, 2022

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at while delivering a speech at Nara.

Japan's former Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe has been shot at while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. He was taken to hospital after a sound of a gunshot was heard at the time of Abe's speech. A male suspect was detained at the scene, the public broadcaster said.

Cardiac arrest Abe collapsed after attack: Reports

Kyodo News said the former premier appeared to be in cardiac arrest and was not conscious while being taken to the hospital. Japan's longest-serving PM was shot at around 11.30 am (8.29 am IST) on Friday. The police said that Abe was shot from behind with a shotgun.

Twitter Post Abe was shot in the city of Nara

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022