Happy birthday, Moushumi Chatterjee: Must-watch movies of veteran actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 26, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Yesteryear actor Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates her 75th birthday on Wednesday

In a career spanning over four decades, actor Moushumi Chatterjee left an indelible mark with her striking screen presence. At the age of 19, she made her debut in the Bengali film Balika Badhu, which skyrocketed her career and eventually cemented her status as one of the most versatile actors of her time. On her 75th birthday, we revisit some of her must-watch films.

'Balika Badhu' (1967)

Helmed by Tarun Majumdar, the Bengali hit film marked the debut of the sensational actor. Based on the novel by Bimal Kar, the story dealt with the socially evil practice of child marriage that persisted in many Indian societies. As a young bride who navigates the challenges of early marriage, Chatterjee delivers a powerful and impactful performance, with sensitivity and depth.

'Anuraag' (1972)

Released in 1972, Anuraag featured Chatterjee and Vinod Mehra in the lead roles, along with Ashok Kumar and Nutan in supporting roles. Anuraag was well-received by the audience for its taboo-breaking love story. Considered a classic film in Hindi cinema, the movie proved to be a major turning point in Chatterjee's career and helped establish her as one of the leading actors of yesteryear.

'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan' (1974)

The iconic timeless film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is considered one of the best films ever for more than one reason. Helmed by Manoj Kumar, it featured an oozing star power which included Chatterjee, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Waheeda Rehman in prominent roles. Chatterjee took up the role of Tulsi, a young woman who is forced into prostitution to support her family.

'Ghar Ek Mandir' (1984)

Helmed by K Bapayya, the film featured an ensemble cast of Shahi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Chatterjee, among others in lead roles. In this heartwarming film, Chatterjee played the role of a young woman Laxmi, who enters Prem's life and becomes a positive influence on his daughter. The film's strong performances made it a timeless classic that continues to be remembered by audiences today.