Ayushmann Khurrana-Rochak Kohli collaborate for T-Series's 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 03:08 pm 1 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rochak Kohli collaborate for 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is the jack of many trades in Bollywood. The actor is a professional singer, DJ, emcee, lyricist, and many other things. His chart-busting numbers have made him a rockstar in his own right. As per reports, he is set to sing his frequent collaborator Rochak Kohli's rendition of Raatan Kaaliyan. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar has produced stellar numbers with the duo

The trio has given some stellar numbers over the years which include—Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahi Hoon Main, and Chan Kitthan among others. Khurrana is set to sing this song at his Dubai concert on April 23. About the release, Khurrana spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "They will be the first people to hear the song and I hope they love it thoroughly."

