Global album sales: K-pop grabs 8 of top 10 spots

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 06:18 pm 1 min read

K-pop is ruling global charts

K-pop is on the verge of world domination! In a recent development, International Music Association revealed that K-pop artists ruled the top 10 spots of global album sales in 2022. Among the top 10, eight were K-pop albums. BTS's anthology album Proof ranked second on the list. The album also topped US Billboard's main album chart, Billboard 200.

All other rank holders on the list

Stray Kids's mini album MAXIDENT was ranked fourth and ODDINARY was in eighth place. SEVENTEEN's Face the Sun ranked fifth on the chart, whereas SECTOR 17 ranked ninth. ENHYPEN's MANIFESTO: DAY 1 ranked sixth, whereas BLACKPINK's Born Pink ranked seventh. Tomorrow X Together's minisode 2: Thursday's Child ranked 10th on the list. In a nutshell, five of HYBE's albums made it to the list.

