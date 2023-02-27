Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

BTS' J-Hope to release new single titled 'On The Street'

BTS member J-Hope is all set to release a solo single, titled On The Street, in March. The band's agency BigHit Music made the announcement on Weverse on Sunday and also shared a statement regarding the single. As the seven-member band is on a hiatus till 2025, such solo projects will help keep fans entertained. Meanwhile, J-Hope also started his mandatory military enlistment process.

The agency's statement on Weverse

BigHit Music stated, "BTS member J-Hope will be releasing a solo single On The Street." "J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title On The Street refers to J-Hope's roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together," it added.

Release date and other details

BigHit Music also posted the release date and time of J-Hope's upcoming single. It will be released at 2 pm (KST) on March 3; in India, it will be out at 10:30 am. BTS ARMY shared their excitement on social media. A user wrote, "They be toying with my heart like there's no tomorrow. I need a break from 'Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC.'"

“on the street”, new j-hope single, out March 3rd! pic.twitter.com/5YFzXrYW5h — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) February 26, 2023