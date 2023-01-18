Entertainment

BTS Jin shares first post since his military enlistment

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 18, 2023, 04:51 pm 1 min read

BTS Jin shared his first post since his mandatory military enlistment with the South Korean military. The singer shared photos via Weverse. Fans naturally lost all calm and have been showering love on social media. K-pop and BTS have become a phenomenon and South Korean artists are witnessing worldwide success, and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Jin's message to the BTS ARMY

Jin shared photos where he is seen donning the military uniform. He also wore a mask in the photos and while sharing, he wrote, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care." Fans went gaga to see their favorite singer's face after a long time and showered love on him on social media.

'I hope you're staying warm and healthy'

A user expressed their happiness and wrote, "I missed him God I missed him so much. I hope you're staying warm and healthy." Some fans cried happy tears too after seeing the post. Jin got enlisted in the army on December 13, 2022, and the band (BTS) will be back in action in 2025 as they will be completing their training, one by one.