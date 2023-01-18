Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' re-releasing on Thursday; here's why

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 18, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

'The Kashmir Files' will be re-released in theaters on Thursday (January 19)

If you missed catching Vivek Agnihotri's smashing hit The Kashmir Files when it was first released in theaters in March 2022, fret not. The film is set to re-release on Thursday (January 19) on The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. Agnihotri shared the update on his Twitter account. Interestingly, this happens to be the first time that a film is being re-released within a year!



The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi.

It was backed by Zee Studios.

Mounted on a limited, low budget, the film did not have a huge buzz and grew solely due to excellent word-of-mouth, eventually raking in over Rs. 337.23cr at the worldwide box office.

It was also one of the selected successful Hindi films of 2022.

You can book your tickets via BookMyShow and PayTM

Agnihotri posted on Twitter, "#TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW." The director-producer further stated that "there are great reports coming from advance booking." The tickets can be booked via BookMyShow or PayTM.

Here's what Agnihotri posted

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Know all about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus/Pandits

The film is based on the Hindu Genocide in the Kashmir Valley, which began in the late-1980s when the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) allegedly created an anti-Hindu narrative. JKLF allegedly assassinated BJP leader Tika Lal Taploo—this instilled fear in the Pandits following which they left the Valley. In January 1990, the CRPF killed almost 160 protesters on Srinagar's Gawkadal bridge, sparking massive unrest.

Learn more about the heartwrenching drama film

Despite courting several controversies, the film was made tax-free in several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, among many others. Recently, it also found itself on the Oscars contention list along with 301 other films from across the globe, with its lead stars Kher, Kumar, and Chakraborty becoming eligible for nomination in the Best Actors category.