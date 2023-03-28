Entertainment

Instagram user compares Bollywood celebrities to cities, attracts varied reactions

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 28, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Do you find any similarity between Anushka Sharma and Bengaluru? An Instagram user has drawn comparisons between Bollywood actors and cities

A post on Instagram has caught the attention of netizens. The reason, you ask? The user has compared several Indian cities to Bollywood celebrities, drawing mixed reactions. While many users loved how each celebrity was compared to a city, based on their traits, there were some who added more names to the list. Take a look at the comparisons and the reactions.

Why does this story matter?

The post, shared by a user with the handle name "freddy_birdy" has become viral on social media. It has garnered nearly 60,000 likes on Instagram alone. The user highlighted common traits of a city that are very well reflected in a few Bollywood celebrities.

But there were also names that seemed off as per the city they were compared to.

The uncanny comparisons between cities and stars

The Instagram user described over a dozen of celebrities as cities. While Shah Rukh Khan became Mumbai, "the city of dreams," Salman Khan was Delhi, "the city of gyms and Djinns." Similarly, Sharmila Tagore was Kolkata, "quiet, dignified, and beautiful," Jim Sarbh, Pune, for "the delicious smell wafting from Parsi bakeries," and Katrina Kaif was Thar desert which is "forever scorching."

SRK as Mumbai, Salman as Delhi, Anushka as Bengaluru

Celebrities reacted to the post

The post seems to have grabbed the eyeballs of celebrities also. Stars such as Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, and others have reacted to the post. While Sharma re-posted it on her Story, Alia Bhatt called it "too beautiful," and Neetu Kapoor, who was defined as "Dubai, forever youthful," dropped a number of emojis. Sutaria and Khurrana left heart emoticons in the comments.

Netizens added to the list

Several users took notice of the missing names and added them to the list. One user called Ranbir Kapoor, Rishikesh: "socially disconnected & happy in his own world". Another user said, "Tabu is Hyderabad, versatile and royal, Ranveer Singh is Maldives, boho and chic, Sridevi is Rajasthan, mesmerizing and mysterious, Yash Chopra is Kashmir, serene and lovable, AR Rahman is Kerela, soul-stirring and rustic."