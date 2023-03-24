Entertainment

Box office prediction: 'John Wick 4' or 'Bheed,' who'll win

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 24, 2023, 12:10 am 2 min read

Rajkummar Rao's 'Bheed' will be released in the theaters against Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick: Chapter 4' on Friday

The box office will witness a clash between two films, hitting cinema halls on Friday. Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released alongside Rajkummar Rao's Bheed. The anticipation regarding their releases is high among the audience. But the eyes of the trade analysts are glued on which of the two films will perform better. Take a look at the box office prediction.

Why does this story matter?

Reeves's film is expected to have a record opening globally, for the John Wick franchise. The expectations from the fourth installment are high, since the last couple of Hollywood releases - Shazam and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania couldn't do magic with the numbers.

As for Bheed, given its subject, it will be interesting to see if it earns big bucks.

'John Wick 4' is predicted to earn around $115M, globally

According to reports, the Hollywood actioner is predicted to open in the US-Canada region at $65M to $70M, reportedly. The overseas collection is expected to be around $45M, taking the worldwide collection prediction to around $115M. Meanwhile, the film has a screen run time of 169 minutes and is directed by Chad Stahelski. It'll also star late actor Lance Reddick.

'Bheed' to open at Rs. 3cr to Rs. 4cr

Per trade analysts, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, which also stars actors Pankaj Kapur and Bhumi Pednekar, is predicted to have an opening collection between Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 30 crore and is based on the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Everything to know about 'Bheed'

The movie will also star Dia Mirza and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is said to have a screen run time of roughly about two hours. It marks the first collaboration between Sinha and Rao. The director has previously delivered critically acclaimed films such as Article 15, Mulk, Thappad, and Anek, among many others. He has also financially backed the movie.