Samantha-Vijay's 'Kushi' release date revealed with a new poster

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 23, 2023, 05:36 pm 2 min read

'Kushi' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda is directed by Shiva Nirvana

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming romantic drama Kushi has finally got a release date. After a long wait, the makers of the film revealed the date on which it will hit the cinema halls, along with a new poster featuring the leading pair. Kushi marks the reunion of Prabhu and Deverakonda after their 2018 film Mahanati.

Kushi is the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda.

Interestingly, the upcoming movie is the second pan-India release for both actors. While Deverakonda's first multi-language film, Liger was released in August 2022, Prabhu's action thriller Yashoda hit the screens in November of the same year.

Meanwhile, fans of the two stars had eagerly been awaiting an update on its release date.

'Kushi' to be released in September

The new poster of Kushi was shared by Prabhu and Deverakonda on their respective social media handles on Thursday. The title will hit the silver screens on September 1. It shows Prabhu standing on a balcony while holding Deverakonda's hand, who is standing below. She is also seen holding a puppy in her arms while the backdrop shows the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir.

'The two worlds will meet on 1st September'

The film was earlier slated for a 2022 release

After Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis, there were reports that claimed Kushi might get delayed. However, its director, Shiva Nirvana, took to social media in January to announce that its shooting will commence soon. For the unversed, Kushi was earlier slated for a December 2022 release. Meanwhile, the actors also reportedly met with an accident in Kashmir during the film's shoot in May 2022.

Everything to know about 'Kushi'

The romantic drama is said to revolve around an Indian army officer posted in Kashmir who falls in love with a local woman. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also features actors Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Saranya, Rohini, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, and Srikanth Iyengar.