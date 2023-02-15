Entertainment

Allu Aravind launches 'Siddharth Roy's first-look poster; eyeing summer release

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 03:59 pm 1 min read

'Siddharth Roy' first look is out now

Director V Yeshasvi's upcoming film Siddharth Roy's concept poster was unveiled on Wednesday. It was unveiled by Harish Shankar whereas Allu Aravind launched the first look poster. The film will mark the debut of popular child actor Deepak Saroj. He is cast opposite Tanvi Negi who is also seen in the poster. The movie is touted to be a new-generation love story.

Everything we know about the upcoming film

The makers are eyeing a summer release and are currently working on its post-production. It is bankrolled by Jaya Adapaka, Pradeep Pudi, and Sudhakar Boina under the banners of Shree Radha Damodar Studios and Vihaan & Vihin Creations. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the update and mentioned that the music will be done by Radhan whereas action will be helmed by Prithvi.

