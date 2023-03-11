Entertainment

'TJMM' box office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer maintains pace on Day 3

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 11, 2023

Directed by Luv Ranjan, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' witnessed slight jump in collections on Day 3

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had an impressive opening on Wednesday on the festival of Holi. However, on the second day, i.e., Thursday, its collections reportedly dropped by roughly 40%. Cut to Friday, the movie witnessed a slight jump, while all eyes are now on its first weekend earnings. Take a look at its box office collections so far.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, Ranbir revealed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be his last romantic comedy film. Since then, there has been a lot of anticipation around its release, which helped it witness a good opening.

However, its earnings are nowhere near that of his previous rom-com Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, which was released in 2013 and is one of his most successful projects to date.

Day 3 collections slightly higher than second day

After reportedly witnessing a drop of nearly 40% in its collections on the second day, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to earn Rs. 10.34 crores on Thursday. Makers were hoping for the film to pick up its pace, but it remained steady on Friday. Its third-day collections stood at Rs. 10.52 crore, jumping 1.74% from the previous day, said a Sacnilk report.

'TJMM' earns Rs. 36 crore domestically

Speaking of the overall collections of the Luv Ranjan directorial, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has reportedly raked in Rs. 36.17 crore at the domestic box office. Of this, the movie earned Rs. 20.86 crore on Thursday and Friday, and Rs. 15.73 crores on Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. It did, however, benefit from the festival of Holi on its first day.

A little about 'TJMM'

Bhushan Kumar's production house, T-Series, co-produced the Ranjan movie, which marked the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Besides them, the cast also includes Dimple Kapadia along with Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made their Bollywood debuts with TJMM. Hasleen Kaur and child actor Inayat Verma were also part of the film, while Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen in cameos.