'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 24, 2023, 09:33 am 2 min read

Director Pradeep Sarkar has passed away at 67

Veteran Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, known for films such as Parineeta and Mardaani, is no more. He was 67. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday morning on Twitter and condolences have poured in from the film fraternity. Sarkar's other well-known projects include Kajol starrer Helicopter Eeela and Rani Mukerji starrer Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. May he rest in peace.

Here's what Mehta tweeted early morning on Friday

Hansal Mehta tweeted a picture of Sarkar around 8:30am and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." His tweet was subsequently shared by fans and other celebrities. Actor Manoj Bajpyaee paid his condolences and wrote, "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!" Sarkar's former colleague, Satya Prakash wrote, "Made many ad films [together]. Such a calming presence and always full of laughs."

Here's the tweet

Sarkar was reportedly on dialysis for some time

Per a report in India Today, Sarkar breathed his last around 3:30am on Friday. The report further claimed, "Pradeep Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. He passed away in a hospital where he was rushed to at 3AM." Per a tweet shared by actor Neetu Chandra Srivastava, the funeral will take place at 4:00pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and other actors paid tributes

Director-producer-actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada." Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "Will always remember you as that full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart."

Take a look at Sarkar's legacy and multifaceted career

Apart from directing several well-known movies, Sarkar had also worked on multiple ads and music videos. He had reportedly started his career with Vinod Chopra Productions and gave 17 years of his life to mainstream advertising as Creative Director- Art. He had also edited Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and directed web series such as Arranged Marriage, Forbidden Love, and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.