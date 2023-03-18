Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Netizens demand Farhad Samji's removal from 'HP3' again—here's why

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 18, 2023, 08:50 pm 2 min read

'Hera Pheri' fans want Farhad Samji to disassociate himself from 'Hera Pheri 3'

Internet's rage against writer-director Farhad Samji has no end in sight, or so it seems. The Housefull 4 director—who has been thrashed heavily on social media ever since the news about him directing Hera Pheri 3 emerged—has once again fallen prey to Twitteri's scorn and fury. Since Friday night, Akshay Kumar's fans have been trending "Remove Farhad from Hera Pheri" on Twitter. Here's why.

Viewers frustrated after release of 'Pop Kaun?'

This is the second time the trend has found its way to Twitter. The timing is crucial, too. On Friday, Samji's latest OTT series Pop Kaun? arrived on Disney+ Hotstar and received negative remarks from critics. Some even went so far as to say that Hera Pheri 3 is looking at a similar fate. This led Kumar's fandom to team up for the trend.

'Hera Pheri' fans openly took digs at director

Kumar's fans have asked Samji and the rest of the team to reconsider their decision and instead "bring back Priyadarshan" to write and helm the project. Notably, Priyadarshan directed Hera Pheri (2000). Took a dig at Samji, one wrote, "If making a cringe, content less and expired comedy is an art...Samji is Picasso." Another wrote, "We don't want Bachchhan Paandey 2 like Hera Pheri."

Take a look at what a fan posted

In todays time makers should listen to fans & public.... No one have confidence on farhad samji... Everyone to farhad samji :-



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI#AkshayKumar @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/NarJdECeQZ — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 17, 2023

Others showed frustration through memes

Me To Makers !



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/RLBZMjevIk — Sunny 😎😂🎬 (@KashmirAkkians2) March 18, 2023

Fan also posted long open letter on Twitter

Another fan spent a long time writing a detailed open letter to Kumar where he addressed his anger toward Samji's participation in Hera Pheri 3. Part of his letter reads, "For the sake of your fans, Hera Pheri fans, and Indian cinema lovers. Please sit with the producers and reconsider this decision to take Farhad Samji onboard as a director."

Here is the detailed open letter

An open letter to @akshaykumar to change the director of #HeraPheri3.



REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/jx9YpKHSFu — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) March 17, 2023

What is the fuss all about?

Samji is known for directing Housefull 4, Housefull 3, Entertainment, and Bachchhan Paandey. He has also written dialogues for Cirkus and Dilwale, among others. While some of these projects minted money at the box office, Samji has also been at the receiving end for his "senseless direction," "WhatsApp-level jokes," and "unfunny dialogues." His next directorial is Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.