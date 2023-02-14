Entertainment

'Pathaan' inching toward Rs. 1,000cr mark, breaking records domestically

'Pathaan' inching toward Rs. 1,000cr mark, breaking records domestically

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 12:00 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan' is breaking records at the box office

The Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan is creating havoc even after 20 days in theaters. The film revived Bollywood after a string of flops and A-listers not being able to mint money at the box office last year. Currently, the spy thriller is eyeing the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the global box office and as per trends, it will cross the mark soon.

'Pathaan' crossed Rs. 100 crore mark in Delhi/UP region

As per India Today, early estimates of Day 20 show that the film earned Rs. 4-5 crore domestically, taking the total to Rs. 493.05-495.05 crore. The movie has crossed Rs. 950 crore globally. As per Box Office India, Pathaan has become the first film to hit the Rs. 100 crore nett mark in Delhi/UP region and might close at Rs. 110 crore nett.

Crux of the film

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film is an action thriller that is a part of YRF's Spy Universe. The Aditya Chopra bankrolled film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan is seen in a cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise. The movie has received positive reviews from both critics and fans. Khan's new avatar has been praised too.