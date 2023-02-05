Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar spotted leaving for Jaisalmer

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar spotted leaving for Jaisalmer

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 05, 2023, 05:18 pm 3 min read

Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar took off from Mumbai for Sid-Kiara wedding

The countdown has begun to one of this year's most-awaited Bollywood weddings. Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie knot on Monday at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Before the big wedding, they will reportedly host an extravagant mehendi and sangeet night on Sunday, followed by haldi on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities are said to be on the guest list.

Shahid, Karan took off for Sid-Kiara wedding

Advani and Malhotra reportedly reached the venue on Saturday with their families to kickstart the wedding festivities. On Sunday, many of their industry friends also took off for Jaisalmer! Among the first ones to be spotted at Mumbai's private Kalina airport were Shahid Kapoor, along with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Karan Johar. Choreographer Shabina Khan was also seen leaving for their wedding.

Who are other celebrities expected to join celebrations?

Reportedly, the wedding will witness a gathering of about 150 guests, including Malhotra and Advani's families and friends. Other industry friends and celebrities who are expected to join the ceremony include Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan, among others. Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani was also reportedly spotted at the Mumbai airport heading for the wedding.

Advani to be Manish Malhotra bride!

Earlier, fans have speculated that Advani might be wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her big day, but on Saturday, when the actor checked into Jaisalmer along with the popular designer, fans got all the more reason to believe that the speculations were indeed true. Reportedly, the celebrity fashion designer has made around 150 outfits just for the bride, groom, and their families.

A no-phone policy instituted by the couple

Ahead of Malhotra-Advani's big day, fans are craving every little detail about it, and we have got you covered! Continuing the trend of how big Bollywood weddings are held in secrecy, the power couple has instituted a no-phone policy for the festivities. Reportedly, they have requested their families and friends not to post any pictures of the celebrations taking place at the grand venue.

A look at the relationship timeline

As they say, manifestations done at Koffee With Karan show do come true, and the proof in the pudding is the couple's wedding happening in Jaisalmer. It all started with the film Shershaah (2021), which starred Malhotra and Advani in the lead roles. During the movie's shoot, the speculations about their relationship started doing rounds on social media and continued to grow stronger.