Valentine's Day: Let's celebrate singledom with these 5 must-watch movies

This Valentine's Day, celebrate singledom with these five empowering films

On this Valentine's Day, if you are not expecting any bouquets, assorted chocolates, or expensive gifts, we heartily welcome you to a very special singledom group! In this group, all the members are expected to order some take-out on Tuesday night, along with a bucket of ice cream of their choice, and binge-watch these empowering movies to celebrate being by yourself this Valentine's Day.

'Queen' (2013)

It's time to take a breather from the overwhelming romantic movies. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the film Queen encircles the life of a mild West Delhi girl Rani, who embarks on a solo Europe trip, which was supposed to be her honeymoon, after being jilted by her fiancé, the day before their wedding. This bold step leads her to become the best version of herself!

'Dear Zindagi' (2016)

Dear Zindagi, life is a game, let's play it wisely. This movie featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan is every bit inspirational. We instantly connect to the story of a young woman who faces challenges in her career and relationship, and eventually moves back home, only to encounter a therapist who makes her realize how to move forward in her life.

'How to Be Single' (2016)

True to its title, the movie is perfect for people who want inspiration on how to be by themselves, without any relationship. Alice (Dakota Johnson) moves to a big city post breaking up with her long-term boyfriend and feels like an independent bird out of a cage. But, when things don't turn out the way she wanted, she ends up learning more about herself.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Love will always find a way, as we see in this movie, where despite wiping the lady-love from his memories, the lovers find their way to each other again, without remembering their tumultuous past. A brilliantly stitched love story or should we say a breakup story, this sci-fi classic movie traces the journey of Joel (Jim Carrey), Clementine (Kate Winslet), and their broken hearts.

'Brave' (2012)

The movie is about a brave, independent princess Merida, who wants to live life freely, without any rules. With her fierce looks and red curly locks, Merida became the first Disney princess who wanted nothing to do with men, or outdated courting customs. When the rebel princess refuses to marry, some events lead to her mother getting cursed, and transformed into a giant bear.