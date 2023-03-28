Entertainment

'Bholaa' versus 'Dasara': Major box office clash this Friday

Major box office clash this Friday between Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' and Nani's 'Dasara'

Despite March coming to an end, there is no end in sight to the incredible titles that will hit theaters this month. Considering the box office performance of Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, 2023 has been a significant year for Bollywood filmmakers so far. As expectations from Ajay Devgn's directorial Bholaa are skyrocketing, we gather movies clashing at the box office this Friday.

'Bholaa' versus 'Dasara'

This Friday, two action-packed movies will arrive in theaters, promising a cinematic experience. Devgn's directorial Bholaa, which features him as the lead actor alongside Tabu, is a highly-anticipated movie, as the film is packed with some unmissable action sequences. Meanwhile, South sensation Nani's pan-India film Dasara is much-awaited as it is the actor's most expensive film to date, and promises high-octane action drama.

'Gurudev Hoysala'

This Friday belongs to action thrillers as Kannada actor Dhananjaya, known as "Dali," is all set to turn a cop for his 25th film in the Kannada industry. By the look of the trailer, the film promises to be an out-and-out actioner movie. Set against the backdrop of Belagavi, the film chronicles a police officer who investigates a case of a fellow missing officer.

'Viduthalai Part 1' versus 'Aazam'

To give stiff competition to the aforementioned movies, Viduthalai, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran will take to theaters on Saturday. The movie features Tollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi playing a key role as Vaathiyaar and stars popular comedian and supporting actor Soori in the lead role. Apart from this, Aazam, which features Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh, and Indraneil Sengupta will also hit theaters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nani's 'Dasara' all shows sold out before the release

Worshipped by millions of fans, Nani's upcoming film Dasara is seen as a festival. With over 1,300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dasara seemingly registered record-breaking success even before its release. It has sold all the shows already, and with the fast-filling pressures, producers have added more shows. To cater to an overwhelming demand, the show will start as early as 5:00am.