Are Kannadigas miffed with Rashmika Mandanna? Here's everything to know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 25, 2022, 10:39 am 3 min read

Know why Kannadigas are miffed with Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top actors in South India, who has managed to set a strong foot in Bollywood as well. One cannot forget the movie that introduced her to the world of showbiz: Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada movie, Kirik Party. However, she is repeatedly getting caught in controversies with Kannadigas. Here's everything about the most recent one.

What is the issue all about?

In a recent interview, Mandanna spoke about her debut movie. Without mentioning the name of the film or the production house, she said "production house" making the sign of air quotes. Though she did not mention any name, one can understand that she subtly showed the Kannada industry in a poor light. It did not go well with the fans.

Shetty reacted to her recent statement

Meanwhile, Shetty took part in an interview, where he was asked to choose between the actors—Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi—for his next film. Making air quotes just like Mandanna, Shetty said, "I don't like such type of actors" and choose Prabhu and Pallavi. This clearly indicates that he was taking a dig at Mandanna's interview.

Mandanna and Shetty were previously engaged

To recall, Mandanna and Shetty were in a romantic relationship and they were even engaged to marry. Their relationship started during the shooting of Kirik Party and they got engaged in 2017. They called off the wedding shortly after the engagement due to unknown reasons.

Will Mandanna's movies get banned in Karnataka?

A report has come up stating that Mandanna's films will be banned in Karnataka permanently for repeatedly putting down Kannada movies and actors in her interviews. According to reports, Kannada organizations, theater owners, and the KFI board have been holding discussions to make a call on imposing a ban on movies that feature Mandanna. It has not been officially announced yet.

When Mandanna apologized for calling Yash, 'Mr. show off'

Mandanna's name made the headlines back in 2017 when she called KGF star Yash, "Mr. show off." She took part in a talk show, where she was asked to name an actor who is "Mr show off," to which she immediately named Yash. When it angered fans, she rendered an apology and stated that she named it only for the sake of the game.

Mandanna and Kannadigas had a tiff during 'Pushpa' release, too

Mandanna was slammed by Kannadigas in 2021 as she did not dub for the Kannada version of Pushpa: The Rise even though it was her native tongue. She apologized for the same during the movie's promotions and promised to dub for the second part.