Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri praise Priyanka Chopra for speaking out

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 28, 2023, 05:53 pm 3 min read

After Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Apurva Asrani hailed Priyanka Chopra for being candid about her career

Priyanka Chopra has certainly captured headlines with her shocking revelations on the reason that led her to move away from Bollywood. The actor who is gearing up for her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel by Russo Brothers's opened up on how she was almost forced to leave Bollywood in 2014. After Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Apurva Asrani hailed Chopra for being candid about her career.

Why does this story matter?

Chopra recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

During the interview, the actor was questioned about her decision to move to the US for work, to which she said, "she was being cornered in Bollywood and was tired of the politics."

After launching her music career in America, the actor headlined the ABC drama series Quantico, which ran from 2015 to 2018.

'It's a win, she didn't end up like Parveen Babi…'

The National Award-winning editor-filmmaker Asrani took to Twitter to hail Chopra. He wrote, "Finally Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, and celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her." He further stated that "it's a win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

Meanwhile, fans on social media agreed with Asrani's take

Fans commented on Asrani's post and agreed with his take. They flooded social media with comments in support of the actor. One user wrote, "Chopra is a brave girl indeed and made a mark for herself in a new place." Another added, "Good that she was able to 'leave' and make a life outside but not everyone got that chance and was eliminated beforehand!"

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also came in support of the actor

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appreciated the actor for defeating the "gang of bullies" and scripting history. He wrote, "When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, and few have lost life too. Against this 'impossible to defeat' gang of bullies, very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real-life stars."

Earlier, Ranaut blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for 'banning' Chopra

Earlier, Ranaut, who never shies away from speaking her mind, took to Twitter to blame filmmaker Karan Johar for "banning" Chopra from Bollywood. The actor said, "Movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC." In a series of tweets, the Manikarnika actor strongly suggested that people ganged up against Chopra and made her leave India.