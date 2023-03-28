Entertainment

Sunny Singh-Avneet Kaur's 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' is filming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 05:49 pm 1 min read

'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' is filming now

Raaj Shaandilyaa is known for penning some stellar family entertainers in Bollywood. As per recent reports, the writer is collaborating with producer Vinod Bhanushali for another project titled Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The writer took to Twitter to announce the film which is touted to be a romantic comedy. Reportedly, the film is in the production stage and is being shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Cast and story of the film

The project is headlined by Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur. It is being helmed by Ishrat Khan. The cast also features the adept Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and Sudhir Pandey, among others. The story revolves around a wedding and has Bollywood's trademark plot of two families colliding in the romcom genre. The makers posted photos from the muhurat of the film.

