Who is Brad Minnich, the VFX supervisor for 'NTR 30'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 28, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

VFX master Brad Minnich has joined the 'NTR 30' team. Know everything about him

The makers of NTR 30 are leaving no stone unturned to make the highly-anticipated film larger-than-life with cinematic brilliance. Recently, the team behind the project made two key announcements, including roping in Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates as stunt director. They also disclosed that Brad Minnich, a renowned VFX pro, will join the team as a VFX supervisor. Here's everything to know about Minnich.

Minnich began his career as a VFX editor in 1999

With over two decades of experience as a visual effects editor/supervisor on significant projects under his belt, Minnich began his career in the Hollywood industry in 1999 as a visual effects artist on films like Stuart Little. By creating stunning visuals, he quickly rose to prominence and bagged one of the most crucial works on the popular Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

Minnich has worked on movies like 'The Twilight Saga'

His attention to detail has landed him several projects and since 2008, Minnich has worked on box office hits like The Day After Tomorrow, The Twilight Saga, Captain America, Green Lantern, Justice League, and Detective Pikachu. The experienced and talented artist is most prominently known for creating cataclysmic climate change special effects in films, super-powered emerald energies, and bringing to life electrifying Pokémon powers.

Minnich has also worked with VFX expert Jeffrey A Okun

In addition to his work in films, Minnich has contributed to several shows too, including the HBO series Games of Thrones, in which his team created the stunning visuals of the show's dragons, landscapes, and battle scenes. Apart from this, he has also worked with the industry's most famous VFX supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun for the critically acclaimed The Good Lord Bird's first episode.

Meanwhile, everything to know about the upcoming 'NTR 30'

Tentatively titled NTR 30, the highly-anticipated project started rolling in Hyderabad last Thursday (March 23). Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is touted as an out-and-out actioner, set against the forgotten coastal lands of India. Featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, the makers have roped in Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. NTR 30 will be released on April 5, 2024.

