Why is #JanhviKapoor trending on Twitter? Details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

Janhvi Kapoor will be starring in 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prominent stars of Bollywood. The actor is currently trending on Twitter and netizens wonder why! The actor is all set to make her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's NTR 30. She is cast opposite RRR star Jr. NTR. Kapoor posted a photo from the muhurat ceremony of the film. SS Rajamouli clapped the first shot.

Star-studded 'muhurat' ceremony and other details

The muhurat ceremony was attended by a galaxy of stars from the South film industries. Prashanth Neel of KGF fame was one of the attendees. Kapoor captioned the post, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30." Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is reported to star as the antagonist. This marks Siva and Jr. NTR's reunion after 2016's Janatha Garage.

Instagram post A post shared by janhvikapoor on March 23, 2023 at 1:42 pm IST