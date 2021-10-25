'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer: 'Pros' fight 'Cons' this time

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 12:00 pm

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer promises a fun chaotic ride

After a long wait, the big-budget endeavor Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to hit the theaters this November. Ahead of its release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) just dropped the trailer for the sequel to its superhit 2005 romantic comedy. And this time, the chaos is going to be two-fold for there are a double number of cons. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Trailer

New-age Bunty-Babli fabricate the OGs' brand to cheat people

Leaving their notorious past, Bunty (Saif Ali Khan) and Babli (Rani Mukerji), the infamous crook pair, have now settled down to lead a normal life. (We miss Abhishek Bachchan!) But their mundane life gets dynamic again when new cons (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh) emerge who are using the B&B brand to cheat people. Now it is upon the OGs to catch the amateurs.

Plot

Pankaj Tripathi as a goofy cop is a welcome addition

And thus begins a cat and mouse chase between the two pairs of criminal masterminds. Conducting the performance (and also voicing the narration) is a goofy Pankaj Tripathi as a police officer. The over three-minute-long trailer might have told us the entire plot as we understand Mukerji and Khan will work for Tripathi to help catch the newbies. But, will they succeed?

Twitter Post

'Bunty aur Babli are back, but with a twist!'

Performances

The leads promise great chemistry, strong performances

Given the prequel came out nearly two decades ago, makers have used newspaper cuttings to remind viewers of some of the infamous cons pulled off by the duo. Mukerji, as the only link to the old movie, nicely brings out the past-your-prime mannerism. Khan matches her well and their frequent collaborations ensure striking chemistry. Chaturvedi and Wagh nail multiple get-ups and accents!

Information

COVID-19 impact: It was previously scheduled to release in April

The trailer came a day after the makers revealed the looks of Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the film. Last week, YRF had dropped the first look posters for Mukerji and Khan. Written and directed by Varun V Sharma, the movie was earlier supposed to release in April. Movie lovers, you can watch the quirky comedy on the big screens this November 19 onward.