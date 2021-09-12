Saif, Kareena, and Taimur get trolled for performing Ganesh Puja

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently invited backlash over their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pictures

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many Bollywood celebrities shared glimpses from their celebration. And, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were no exception. Kapoor Khan posted a bunch of pictures featuring Khan and their oldest child Taimur. However, this image has not gone down well with everyone. Many social media users trolled the family on religious grounds. Let's dive in.

Post

Clad in white, the family stood in prayer in pictures

First things first, let's take a look at Kapoor Khan's post. Wearing white, the trio had their palms joined together in front of Lord Ganesh's idol. The actress also shared an image of clay Ganesh made by Taimur. In the caption, she wrote, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life." Reportedly, this was their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their new house.

Instagram Post

'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,' greeted Kapoor Khan

Reaction

Many netizens were miffed at Khan for worshipping Hindu god

While many left heart emoticons on the post, bitter comments were not behind. One Instagram user wrote, "Just like a Brahmin does not [eat] beef, it's impossible for a Muslim to worship man-made idols, humans, or animals except One God." Many seemed miffed at Khan for worshipping a Hindu god. Soon, the comment section became a minefield for banter between those self-representing their religions.

Names

The couple invited backlash for naming their sons Taimur, Jehangir

The religion debate has long followed Saif-Kareena, more prominently so, after they named their first son Taimur. A similar uproar was noticed this year when it was revealed the couple has named their second son Jehangir. Netizens claimed she was insulting/demeaning Hindus/Sikhs by naming her son after a barbaric Mughal ruler. Probably fearing this reaction, they had kept their youngest child's name a secret.

Quote

Kapoor Khan felt 'terrible' about all the trolling

Recently, the Asoka star opened up about this excessive trolling and its effect on her. Speaking to The Guardian, the 40-year-old said she felt "terrible" about the trolling that even her toddler and newborn are subjected to. "They are beautiful names and they're beautiful boys. It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children," she noted. "I can't be looking at my life through the trolls."

