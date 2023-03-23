Entertainment

Before 'John Wick 4,' revisiting other 'John Wick' films

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 23, 2023, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Before the release of 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' we take a look at the previous three films

One of Hollywood's most successful and globally acclaimed franchises, John Wick is set to floor fans yet again. With its death-defying stunts and high-intensity chase sequences, the franchise—led by Keanu Reeves—has amassed a loyal fan following across the world. Now that John Wick: Chapter 4 is upon us, let's jog our memories and revisit the earlier films. All these are available on Lionsgate Play.

The one that started it all: 'John Wick' (2014)

The high-octane action universe started with John Wick (2014), the first movie to present Reeves as the titular character. Directed by Chad Stahelski (who has helmed all four movies so far), it revolved around a famous hitman who comes out of retirement to exact revenge on the people who killed his beloved dog—which was the last gift from his late wife.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' continued the saga in 2017

The critical and commercial success of the drama was followed by the neo-noir action thriller John Wick: Chapter 2, co-starring Ruby Rose, Franco Nero, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Peter Stormare, and the late Lance Reddick. The film—written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber)—reportedly amassed $171M at the global box office, thus paving the path for it to become a full-fledged money-spinning franchise.

'JW3' was a bonafide box office blockbuster

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum followed on the heels of the first two John Wick movies, opening to positive critical and commercial reception in May 2019. It centered on "Wick going on the run from a legion of hitmen after a bounty is placed for his murder." Breaking the record of the previous movies, it went on to gross $327M (approximately) at the box office.

Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Chapter 4

The latest installment in the series, John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to release theatrically on March 24 (Friday). The fourth installment resumes from where Chapter 3 ended in 2019. The film co-stars a cast ensemble comprising Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Natalia Tena, and Shamier Anderson, among others. Dan Laustsen has spearheaded the cinematography, whereas the editing is by Nathan Orloff.