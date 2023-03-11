Entertainment

'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown ready to wrap up series

'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown ready to wrap up series

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 11, 2023, 10:44 pm 3 min read

'Stranger Things' Season 5 will be the final chapter of the popular series

Stranger Things, Netflix's popular sci-fi series that has been acclaimed for its originality, is set to end with the upcoming season five. The creators of the show—the Duffer Brothers—announced last year the fifth installment would serve as the final chapter. Now, in an interview, Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays the character of Eleven in the series, opened up about bidding adieu to the show.

Why does this story matter?

The first season of the sci-fi horror drama series premiered in 2016.

Since then, it has become a global phenomenon throughout its record-breaking run on Netflix.

It was crowned as the most-watched series in 2022 while completing 79 consecutive days on the Top 10 charts.

Meanwhile, fans wonder how the creators plan to conclude multiple storylines in the final chapter of the show.

Brown stated she was ready to move on

"I am very ready to say goodbye," stated Brown during her interview with Seventeen magazine, where she opened up about the upcoming final season of Stranger Things. "I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and it's been in our lives for a very long time." Notably, Brown shot to fame following her role as Eleven in the series.

'Focus on the bigger picture,' says Brown

Brown elaborated that she was ready for this chapter in her life to come to a close and new ones to open up. The Enola Holmes star said, "I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture." Last year, the creators hinted that Stranger Things might be coming to an end, but its universe will not.

Earlier, David Harbour talked about bidding adieu to series

Recently, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, had expressed that he wanted the creators of the show to try new things apart from this series, as it has been nearly nine years since they started the show. Speaking to Discussing Film, the actor stated last month that initially, he never wanted Stranger Things to end, but now he was looking forward to future opportunities.

Everything we know about Season 5

The fifth season's storyline will pick up from where the explosive final two episodes of Season 4 left off. Unlike the fourth installment, where Eddie Munson and Vecna were introduced, there might reportedly be no new additions to the cast in the last chapter. The fifth installment of the series has not yet begun filming, but media reports indicate it will start in May-June.