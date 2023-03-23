Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Gumraah' trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 01:43 pm 1 min read

'Gumraah' trailer is out now

Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film Gumraah is in the buzz ever since the teaser was released. The makers released the trailer on Thursday, ahead of its April 7 release. The handsome hunk will be seen donning a double role for the first time. He is cast alongside Mrunal Thakur. The crime thriller looks quite promising and fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Cast and other details

The film is helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The cast also includes the adept Ronit Roy and Vedika Pinto. T-Series tweeted the trailer and wrote, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain, Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!"

