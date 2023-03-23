Entertainment

Ahead of re-release, everything to know about Ram Charan's 'Orange'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 01:31 pm 1 min read

Ram Charan's 'Orange' re-releases soon

Ram Charan has become a worldwide sensation after his film RRR. The Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning film has taken the world by storm. Charan's 2010 romcom drama, Orange is all set for re-release in theaters on March 27. The visual treat will be re-launched for the actor's 38th birthday. Interestingly, it was a box office flop in 2010.

Box office and crux of the film

The film was a box office disaster as the concept was not accepted by viewers back then. It earned about Rs. 20 crore, including overseas collection. With time, the film attained cult status. The romcom was formulaic but had different touches. The story revolves around Charan giving up on love after a heartbreak. He faces a dilemma when his current partner asks for commitment.

Cast and crew of the film

The film was headlined by Charan and Genelia Deshmukh. The cast included Prakash Raj, Manjula Pavitra Lokesh, Prabhu, Vennela Kishore, Sameer, Siddharth, Nyra Banerjee, and Srinivas Avasarala, among others. The project was helmed by Bhaskar and was bankrolled by Nagendra Babu under the Anjana Productions banner. The story was written by Bhaskar and the music was done by Harris Jayaraj.