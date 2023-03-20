Entertainment

Jr. NTR to stop acting in films? Here's the truth

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 20, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

Jr. NTR recently said that he may need to quit acting. Here's the entire matter

If you're a fan, don't fret. He's not retiring. Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, who recently returned from the US after his globally successful film RRR won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, has been inundated with questions, ceremonies, and felicitation programs in rapid succession. Naturally, the question of his upcoming movies came up in these conversations. This time, Jr. NTR responded rather quirkily.

Why does this story matter?

Even before RRR, Jr. NTR was a big star down South, thanks to his films such as Student No.1, Aadi, Simhadri, Yamadonga, Jai Lava Kusa, and Temper, among others.

He's the recipient of two Filmfare Awards and two state Nandi Awards, among other prestigious honors.

Now, his popularity has transcended regions and languages, and fans want to stay updated about his professional calendar.

The actor is slightly overwhelmed by this question

At a recent event, Jr. NTR was yet again asked about his next projects. He responded by saying he hasn't signed anything as of yet and if such questions don't stop, he may have to quit the profession altogether. However, he soon cleared the air and added he meant that as a joke and isn't planning to hang his boots anytime soon. Phew!

Jr. NTR expressed excitement about 'RRR' sequel

The actor also opened up on RRR 2. He said, "Can't wait for it to start. Rajamouli still hasn't told us when it is going to start." Referring to how Rajamouli's films demand months/years of commitment, he added, "Absolutely, so, we want to finish all our commitments before it starts and not do anything else." The story will be penned by V Vijayendra Prasad.

He will next be seen in Koratala Siva's 'NTR 30'

Jr. NTR is currently gearing up for Koratala Siva's NTR 30. It is scheduled to go on floors by March end and will mark Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. Recently, it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the drama. The pan-Indian project will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It's eyeing the release slot of April 5, 2024.