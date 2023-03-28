Entertainment

Meet the talented crew of Jr. NTR's 'NTR 30'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

'NTR 30' crew revealed

NTR 30 is in the buzz ever since its announcement and fans are monitoring every single development about Jr. NTR's upcoming film. The RRR actor has tasted global success with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. As we all brace ourselves for the pan-India film, the handpicked crew of the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial has been released and it looks quite promising.

Handpicked crew of 'NTR 30'

NTR 30's stunts will be designed by Kenny Bates, whereas the art direction will be done by the adept Sabu Cyril. Brad Minninch will look after the VFX. The film will be an Anirudh Ravichander musical and, cranked by Rathnavelu. It will be edited by Sreekar Prasad. NTR 30 will mark Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan will star as the antagonist.

