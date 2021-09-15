'NTR 30': Is Alia Bhatt starring in Jr. NTR's next?

Sep 15, 2021

Will Alia star again alongside Jr. NTR after 'RRR'?

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR has joined hands with renowned director Koratala Siva for his 30th project, tentatively titled NTR 30. Now the news is that the production of the movie is about to begin soon. What's more, Highway actress Alia Bhatt is reportedly in the running to play the female lead. Here is everything we know about the upcoming project.

Details

Bhatt has expressed 'a strong desire' to join the project

Touted to be an action-packed emotional thriller, Bhatt "is in early talks" with the director and actor, according to TOI. "The actress has expressed a strong desire to join this massive undertaking, and all contracts are scheduled to be finalized shortly. The team is considering several choices, but Alia is the front-runner for the job in this prestigious collaboration," the portal quoted a source.

Update

Official launch will reportedly happen in first week of October

If this proves to be true, this will be Bhatt's second Telugu project, after Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which also stars the Jai Lava Kusa actor. The name of Kiara Advani is also being speculated. Entertainment sources are suggesting Jr. NTR will be officially launching the project in the first week of October. Also, the shooting might start from the second week of November.

Crew

Anirudh Ravichander might compose music for the thrilling saga

Apart from the actors and director, we have also reports shining a light on the Director of Photography (DoP) and music director. Reports back in May suggested that famed Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be helming the music for the thriller. On the other hand, Rathnavelu has been given the responsibility of cinematography. More details about the crew are expected to drop soon.

Information

The movie will release sometime next year, probably after 'RRR'

Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner Yuvasudha Arts along with NTR Arts, NTR 30 is gearing up for a 2022 release. Back in May, makers had revealed the actor's suave look for the movie on his birthday. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR will greet fans in SS Rajamouli's epic RRR. Recently, makers indefinitely postponed its release because of the pandemic condition.

Twitter Post

Here is the actor's look from 'NTR 30'