Kangana blames KJo for bullying Priyanka Chopra out of Bollywood

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 28, 2023, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Priyanka Chopra opened up about the reason that led her to move to US for work

With her acting prowess, bold statements, and philanthropic work, Priyanka Chopra has made an indelible mark not only in Bollywood but in the Hollywood industry, too. She was among the first few Indian actors to make it global and, to date, has pulled off several interesting international projects. In a recent interview, Chopra revealed what led her to look for work away from Bollywood.

Chopra opens up about reason behind moving away from Bollywood

Chopra was already a big shot in Bollywood when she decided to give a chance to her music career in America. When she recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra was asked what made her decide to come to the US for work, to which she said that she had "beef" with people in Bollywood and she was tired of the "politics."

'I was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood'

In response to Shepard's question, Chopra elaborated, "I was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I was tired of the politics, and I needed a break." She further stated that Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her when she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf.

Post unsuccessful music career, she tried out acting roles

In the podcast, Chopra, who will be seen next in the Russo Brothers' Citadel, further mentioned the artists she got a chance to work with, including Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams, and she even met Jay-Z! However, the actor added that upon realizing that she was better at her "day job," she tried out acting roles and eventually bagged the lead role in Quantico.

Kangana Ranaut blamed Karan Johar for 'banning' Chopra

Meanwhile, Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from speaking her mind fearlessly on the topic of "nepotism" and "outsiders," took the opportunity to blame filmmaker Karan Johar for "banning" Chopra from the industry. In a series of tweets, the actor lambasted Johar for harassing "vulnerable outsiders." Ranaut strongly suggested that people ganged up on Chopra and chased her out of Bollywood.

Movie mafia Cruella saw perfect punching bag in PC: Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor stopped at nothing and mentioned how the media covered Chopra's fallout with Johar because of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. Holding Johar accountable for harassment, Ranaut wrote, "Movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

