Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 11:20 am 1 min read

K-pop artists are worldwide sensations and recently, we have seen many big brands roping in Korean stars as brand ambassadors. This clever move is to strengthen their foot in the Asian market. Recently, BTS's Jungkook was roped in by global lifestyle brand Calvin Klein. The brand teased the same on Monday and the collaboration look will be revealed on Tuesday.

As per reports, the collaboration between the duo will be revealed on Tuesday at 8:00pm KST. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite maknae in the trademark Calvin Klein attire. Ever since the announcement, it has been trending on Twitter. Earlier, K-pop stars Jennie Kim (BLACKPINK) and Mark Tuan (GOT7) have been a part of Calvin Klein's campaigns.

