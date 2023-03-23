Entertainment

Jeet's 'Chengiz' Hindi teaser released; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 02:19 pm 1 min read

'Chengiz' Hindi teaser has been released

Superstar Jeet is gearing up for his Eid release titled Chengiz. The superstar of Bengali cinema is unabashedly and unapologetically delivering commercial mass cinema. In times when the industry did not deliver economically, Jeet has delivered some stellar content. The makers released the Hindi teaser of Chengiz. It will also mark Jeet's first simultaneous Bengali and Hindi release.

Cast and crew of the film

As per reports, this gangster drama will have some high-octane action set pieces. It is helmed by Rajesh Ganguly and produced by Jeetz Filmworks and AA Films. The cast also includes the amazing Susmita Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, and Rohit Roy, among others. Jeet looks convincing in this new avatar and it will be a visual treat for his fans.

