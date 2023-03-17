Entertainment

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' review: Rani Mukerji starrer disappoints

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 17, 2023

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role

After 2021's disastrous movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji returned to the screens yet again. But this time, she teamed up with a non-Yash Raj Films banner for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Starring Mukerji in the lead role, the movie is based on a true story and was released in the theaters on Friday (March 17). Read our review.

A mother's fight to bring back her kids

The movie is based on the struggles Sagarika Chakraborty faced when the Norwegian government confiscated her children and sent them to foster care. Her fault? She was raising kids per Indian traditions. Her fight with the authorities takes an international turn when she reaches out to the Indian government for help. But it doesn't end there; instead continues with a court case in India.

A film about acting prowess

It also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh. Speaking of acting, Mukerji was natural at playing a mother, disturbed by the separation of her children. The scenes that depict her desperation to meet the kids have transpired well on the screen. Similarly, Sarbh's on-and-off appearance on the screen also adds to the movie. Bhattacharya's performance can be judged as decent, too.

Film fails to meet the expectations set by the trailer

When its trailer was released in February, it touched the audience instantly, setting some high expectations for the viewers. However, the film is not as engaging or emotionally challenging as one may have expected it to be. Director Ashima Chibber picked a story that needed to be told, but couldn't do justice to it. On many occasions, you'd lose interest in watching.

Courtroom drama doesn't hold its ground

From start to end, Mrs. Chhaterjee Vs Norway showcases multiple courtroom dramas as the Norweigan government level various charges against the Chatterjee couple. Despite being a true incident that took a diplomatic turn, the court scenes are barely moving emotionally. But what will hit you is the last 10 to 15 minutes depicting a scene in a Kolkata court.

Chibber left several things open ended

Chibber has left many loose ends in the film. Important things such as the domestic violence, Nandini (the one who tells Chatterjee about the foster scam), Sarbh's character's empathy for Chatterjee, her divorce, and why her equation with the in-laws went sour, weren't addressed. These elements play an important role in the story, which is why it leaves you a little puzzled.

Better to wait for its OTT release

It's based on a decade-old true story of a mother who got her kids back with the intervention of Indian political leaders Sushma Swaraj and Brinda Karat. Backed by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, it's better to watch the film on OTT. The film gets 2 out of 5 stars, only for Mukerji and the effort to show a story as sensitive as this.