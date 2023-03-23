Entertainment

Alia-Priyanka-Katrina's 'Jee Le Zaraa' is happening! Farhan Akhtar shares update

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 04:18 pm 1 min read

'Jee Le Zaraa' is back on track

Finally, It is happening! Yes, we are as excited as you all are. Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa is happening and it will go on floors soon. Excel Entertainment is known for producing two generation-defining travel films—Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The makers announced Jee Le Zaraa in 2021 and now we have an exciting update.

Women to take the road in Pink City

Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a photo from the recce. The film is set in Jaipur and unlike the two films, this will have three women taking the road. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif are roped in for the film. We cannot wait to watch the women take the road in Pink City. Keeping our fingers crossed!

