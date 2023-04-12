Entertainment

'The Room': Anupam Kher announces his 536th film, a thriller-drama

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher announced his 536th project tentatively titled 'The Room'

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher announced his 536th project tentatively titled The Room on Instagram which is set to be helmed by Sikandar Sidhu. With his signature charm and wit, Kher has wowed audiences for decades using his incredible range of portraying diverse characters. This time, he is all set to take you on a thrilling ride with his upcoming project The Room.

Kher will star alongside Parvin Dabas

Taking to Instagram, Kher announced the project, which he described as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller." Sharing a string of pictures from the sets of the film, Kher wrote, "Kaam karte rehna chahiye (Keep doing the work). Happy to announce my 536th project tentatively titled #TheRoom. Starring with me is my friend and co-actor from Khosla Ka Ghonsla the highly talented Mr. Parvin Dabas (sic)."

Know more about the upcoming film 'The Room'

The project is helmed by Sidhu who is known for films like Goldfish (2022) featuring Kalki Koechlin, and Larry (2017)—a short horror film. Although The Kashmir Files actor has teased fans by sharing that the film will be a thriller drama, the storyline has been kept under wraps as of now. Besides, the official release date of the film has not been revealed.

'The Room' will be Kher's 536th film

The Room will be Kher's 536th film—an astonishing number that implies the vast range of characters he has brought to life on screen with his acting chops. In a career spanning four decades, Kher has left his indelible mark with films like Lamhe, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and A Wednesday. His international projects include The Big Sick and Silver Linings Playbook among others.

A look at Kher's upcoming projects

Kher began 2023 with the slice-of-life film Shiv Shastri Balboa and has an interesting slate of projects planned for the rest of the year. After The Kashmir Files, Kher has teamed up with director Vivek Agnihotri for The Vaccine War, slated to hit theaters on August 15. Kher will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial Emergency, and Anurag Basu's film Metro...In Dino.